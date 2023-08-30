Wednesday Morning 8/30/2023
The Alaska Sea Life Center welcomed John Fraser as the director of mission impact and Wei-Ying Wong as their chief science and education officer; and Homer City Council unanimously passed an amended resolution Monday, that formally laid out projects the city would formally request the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities to add to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.
