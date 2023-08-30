© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Morning 8/30/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published August 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The Alaska Sea Life Center welcomed John Fraser as the director of mission impact and Wei-Ying Wong as their chief science and education officer; and Homer City Council unanimously passed an amended resolution Monday, that formally laid out projects the city would formally request the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities to add to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.
The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
