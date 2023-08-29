© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 08-29-23

By Josh Krohn
Published August 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Homer City Council unanimously passed an amended resolution last night that formally laid out projects the city would request the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities to add to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The Alaska Sea Life Center welcomed John Fraser as the director of mission impact and Wei-Ying Wong as their chief science and education officer. Fresh and saltwater fishing report. An emergency order established by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will open the Cook Inlet Area parallel Pacific cod season this Friday at noon. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has launched a commercial harvest season for washed-up kelp along Cook Inlet beaches.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of  Bay Realty, listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn