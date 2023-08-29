Tuesday Evening 08-29-23

Homer City Council unanimously passed an amended resolution last night that formally laid out projects the city would request the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities to add to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The Alaska Sea Life Center welcomed John Fraser as the director of mission impact and Wei-Ying Wong as their chief science and education officer. Fresh and saltwater fishing report. An emergency order established by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will open the Cook Inlet Area parallel Pacific cod season this Friday at noon. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has launched a commercial harvest season for washed-up kelp along Cook Inlet beaches.

