Monday Morning 8/28/2023

Lots of plants have been behind their regular growth schedule due to the cold, wet weather that has predominated this summer, but it’s looking more and more like the fireweed isn’t going to bloom at all; The Homer Farmers Market hosted Zucchini Fest, an afternoon of races and a parade centered around this summer squash; and The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has established a season for the commercial harvest of detached kelp that has washed up on beaches in Cook Inlet.

