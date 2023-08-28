© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 08-28-23

By Jamie Diep
Published August 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Freshwater and saltwater fishing has been good in the North Gulf Coast and Resurrection Bay. The Homer Farmers Market hosted Zucchini Fest, an afternoon of races and a parade centered around this summer squash. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has launched a commercial harvest season for washed-up kelp along Cook Inlet beaches. Lots of plants have been behind their regular growth schedule due to the cold, wet weather that has predominated this summer. But it’s looking more and more like the fireweed isn’t going to bloom at all.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
