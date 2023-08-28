Monday Evening 08-28-23

Freshwater and saltwater fishing has been good in the North Gulf Coast and Resurrection Bay. The Homer Farmers Market hosted Zucchini Fest, an afternoon of races and a parade centered around this summer squash. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has launched a commercial harvest season for washed-up kelp along Cook Inlet beaches. Lots of plants have been behind their regular growth schedule due to the cold, wet weather that has predominated this summer. But it’s looking more and more like the fireweed isn’t going to bloom at all.

