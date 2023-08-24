Thursday Morning 8/24/2023

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will close set gillnetting in the Northern District of the Upper Cook Inlet today from seven AM to seven PM; the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced that for today and tommorow from six AM to ten PM, waters in Island Creek up to the freshwater will be open for commercial fishing; and The Kenaitze Indian Tribe is seeking public input on its new fixed-route bus system, called Kahtnu area transit.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation .

