© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 8/24/2023

By Simon Lopez
Published August 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will close set gillnetting in the Northern District of the Upper Cook Inlet today from seven AM to seven PM; the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced that for today and tommorow from six AM to ten PM, waters in Island Creek up to the freshwater will be open for commercial fishing; and The Kenaitze Indian Tribe is seeking public input on its new fixed-route bus system, called Kahtnu area transit.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez