Monday Morning 08-21-23

The Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced changes to commercial fishing regulations along the Lower Cook Inlet.; the former Homer judge charged with perjury by a grand jury made a court appearance Friday; Alaska’s senators brought Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas to Kodiak last week.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation, your local community foundation serving the southern Kenai Peninsula. This spring, the Homer Foundation granted fifty thousand dollars in scholarships to local students, bringing the lifetime total to over four hundred sixty thousand dollars awarded since 1991. Impact like this would not be possible without the passion, vision, and generous support of donors and we are grateful for your involvement. Learn more at

Homer Foundation.