Wednesday Morning 08-16-23

Anglers have had mixed success with fishing, as reported by the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife; The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will open snagging in Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon today at noon; and from oyster to kelp farmers, mariculture industry members gathered to share their experiences as part of a five year, $49 million project to develop mariculture in Alaska.

