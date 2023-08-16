© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 08-16-23

By Jamie Diep
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The 68th annual Seward Salmon Derby is in full swing this week. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities unveiled a newly extended Purple Heart Trail on August 7. Just south of Kenai, a neighborhood separated from Cook Inlet by the highway has struggled with surface and groundwater flooding for over a decade. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, set gillnetting in the northern district of the Upper Cook Inlet will close tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7p.m. Fishing for salmon has been slow in Resurrection Bay and the North Gulf Coast, but other fish have been good.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter recently arrived from Portland, Oregon.
