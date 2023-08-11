Friday Evening 08-11-23

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reported that fishing for sockeye salmon has been good in the Kenai River and Russian River. A small, rural Kenai Peninsula school was facing down the school year with no principal and just one teacher. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released a sweeping five-year plan to prioritize and promote the country’s commercial fishing industry.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

