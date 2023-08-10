Thursday Morning 08-10-23

A power outage in Nikiski this weekend was caused by a domestic dispute involving a car wreck, according to Alaska State Troopers. Troopers seized an estimated $50,000 worth of illegal drugs from a tent at the Salmonfest music festival in Ninilchik this weekend; and the U.S. Forest Service says it will build 25 new recreation cabins in the Tongass and Chugach National Forests.

