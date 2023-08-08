Tuesday Morning 08-08-23

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced subdistricts opening for commercial salmon fishing; two candidates filed for city council seats; and Soldotna Police Department officer David Bower, a cop of 25 years, was arrested July 19 on a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge and has a bail hearing scheduled for Aug. 8, and a pretrial hearing Aug. 17.

