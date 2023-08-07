© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 08-07-23

By Jamie Diep
Published August 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Western Emergency Services closed part of the Sterling Highway in Happy Valley because of a pedestrian fatality yesterday morning. Two candidates filed for city council seats today. Soldotna Police Department officer David Bower, a cop of 25 years, was arrested July 19 on a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge. Hot, dry, windy weekend weather expanded wildfires around the Interior and heavy smoke degraded air quality into the unhealthy to hazardous range. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced subdistricts opening for commercial salmon fishing.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter recently arrived from Portland, Oregon.
See stories by Jamie Diep