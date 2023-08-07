Monday Evening 08-07-23

Western Emergency Services closed part of the Sterling Highway in Happy Valley because of a pedestrian fatality yesterday morning. Two candidates filed for city council seats today. Soldotna Police Department officer David Bower, a cop of 25 years, was arrested July 19 on a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge. Hot, dry, windy weekend weather expanded wildfires around the Interior and heavy smoke degraded air quality into the unhealthy to hazardous range. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced subdistricts opening for commercial salmon fishing.

