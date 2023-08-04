© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 08-04-23

By Josh Krohn
Published August 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The Kenai Peninsula Economic Development District is hosting the Kenai Peninsula Regional Mariculture Meet Up this coming Wednesday. Tours of the Coast Guard Cutter Ship Naushon open today for Coast Guard Day. Part of the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon will be closed off for anglers 15 and younger tomorrow. Updates to sport and commercial fishing for lower Cook Inlet. KDLL’s Riley Board talks with vanlife influencer Allyson Noel and her dog Kenai about their trip to Kenai.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation, your local community foundation serving the southern Kenai Peninsula. This spring, the Homer Foundation granted fifty thousand dollars in scholarships to local students, bringing the lifetime total to over four hundred sixty thousand dollars awarded since 1991. Impact like this would not be possible without the passion, vision, and generous support of donors and we are grateful for your involvement. Learn more at
Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn