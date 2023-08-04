Friday Morning 08-04-23

The Kenai Peninsula Economic Development District is hosting the Kenai Peninsula Regional Mariculture Meet Up this coming Wednesday. Tours of the Coast Guard Cutter Ship Naushon open today for Coast Guard Day. Part of the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon will be closed off for anglers 15 and younger tomorrow. Updates to sport and commercial fishing for lower Cook Inlet. KDLL’s Riley Board talks with vanlife influencer Allyson Noel and her dog Kenai about their trip to Kenai.

