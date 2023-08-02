© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 08-02-23

By Josh Krohn
Published August 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game opened commercial salmon fishing with drift gillnets this morning. The Seward Chamber of Commerce is holding the 68th annual Seward Silver Salmon Derby from August twelfth to the twentieth. Thousands of salmon are returning to a stream in Hope, on the northern Kenai Peninsula, more than 100 years after aggressive gold mining affected the path of the river.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn