Tuesday Evening 08-02-23

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game opened commercial salmon fishing with drift gillnets this morning. The Seward Chamber of Commerce is holding the 68th annual Seward Silver Salmon Derby from August twelfth to the twentieth. Thousands of salmon are returning to a stream in Hope, on the northern Kenai Peninsula, more than 100 years after aggressive gold mining affected the path of the river.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

