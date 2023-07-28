© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 07/28/23

By Josh Krohn
Published July 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

An ongoing effort to sell Seward’s city-run utility to a larger utility company is getting another chance on the ballot. Lightning caused wildfires continue to pop up around the Interior, keeping response agencies busy. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced today that effective at 10pm tonight, the China Poot and Halibut Cove subdistricts are closed to commercial salmon harvest until further notice, and effective on Monday at 6am, the Tutka Bay subdistrict excluding the special harvest area will be open Monday through Friday, from 6am to 10pm. Residents have questions about red and orange colors in tidal waters near Ketchikan.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn