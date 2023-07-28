Friday Evening 07/28/23

An ongoing effort to sell Seward’s city-run utility to a larger utility company is getting another chance on the ballot. Lightning caused wildfires continue to pop up around the Interior, keeping response agencies busy. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced today that effective at 10pm tonight, the China Poot and Halibut Cove subdistricts are closed to commercial salmon harvest until further notice, and effective on Monday at 6am, the Tutka Bay subdistrict excluding the special harvest area will be open Monday through Friday, from 6am to 10pm. Residents have questions about red and orange colors in tidal waters near Ketchikan.

