Thursday Evening 07/27/23

A collision between a motorhome and car in Kasilof Tuesday night sent two to the hospital, and ended in two arrests, according to Alaska State Troopers. The state of Alaska is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to resurrect the proposed Pebble Mine in the headwaters of Bristol Bay. Reports about the health of Alaska’s wild salmon runs seem to contradict each other. The population of king salmon is in terrible decline all over the state. Meanwhile, sockeye are having another banner year in Bristol Bay, and everywhere.

