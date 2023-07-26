© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 07/26/2023

By Josh Krohn
Published July 26, 2023 at 4:18 PM AKDT
A commercial seiner capsized in Whale Passage just north of Port Lions on the Northeast corner of Kodiak Island over the weekend. Smoke from wildfires burning across Canada is reaching Southcentral and Interior Alaska this week. State and federal firefighters hustled yesterday to respond to a second day of lightning strikes that ignited more than 50 wildfires around the Interior since Monday afternoon. Birdwatching is one the fastest-growing nature-based tourism sectors in the world, and the hobby is soaring in popularity in Alaska.

