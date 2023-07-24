KBBI Evening News, Monday, July 24th
The Ninilchik Village is the recipient of a Biden administration funding program for tribal small businesses. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Office of Emergency Management kicks off installations of new emergency sirens, starting with Kachemak Bay. A new Kenai cafe is serving up healthy foods, specialty drinks and an electric retail selection.
