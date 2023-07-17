Monday Morning 07/17/23

Kenai Peninsula voters could have the chance to weigh in on a change to local elections, which would move municipal voting to the same date as state elections in November; and the most popular dipnet fishery in the state opened last week at the mouth of the Kenai River. Although the fishing has been off to a slow start, KDLL’s Riley Board went down to the beach to talk to dip-netters who have found success in the early days of the opening.

