© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 07/13/23

By Josh Krohn
Published July 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is officially supporting a proposed statewide rule that would bar trans girls from women’s high school sports, per a resolution passed at its meeting Tuesday night. Alaska is one of the only places in the world where peony flowers grow in the summer months, but the unusually cold, wet weather this year is delaying the blooms by weeks.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn