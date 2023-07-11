Tuesday Evening 07/11/23

© 2023 KBBI
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is deciding whether to back a proposed rule to ban trans girls from women's high school sports teams, after that rule advanced at a statewide school board meeting in Soldotna last month. Two new pharmacy-related bills were signed into law by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in Soldotna last Thursday. Homer's iconic Pier One Theatre is gearing up to commemorate an astounding milestone this summer: 50 years of captivating audiences with live local plays, enchanting musicals, and a myriad of unforgettable performances.

