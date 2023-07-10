Monday Morning 07/10/23

After the sale of its utility to Homer Electric Association failed, again, by just a handful of votes, the city of Seward is now trying to figure out what to do next; and after a fire closed a fuel dock in the Whittier Harbor this week, city officials say it’s operational again.

