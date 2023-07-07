© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 07/07/23

By Josh Krohn
Published July 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
After the sale of its utility to Homer Electric Association failed, again, by just a handful of votes, the city of Seward is now trying to figure out what to do next. The highly endangered Cook Inlet beluga whale is a coveted sighting in the Kenai River, for both locals and visitors. But boaters who aren’t looking out for the whales can pose danger to the pods when they're out on the water. An exploratory vessel that’s mapping the seafloor along Alaska’s coast docked in Kodiak last month.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
