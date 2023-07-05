Wednesday Morning 07/05/23

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District plans to draw on its savings account to avoid cutting any positions, following a veto of one-time state funding by Gov. Mike Dunleavy; and Stones, hammers and tree trunks hurled through the air at Karen Hornaday Park in Homer last weekend at the annual Kachemak Bay Highland Games — a chance for athletes from Alaska and beyond to show off their strength alongside Celtic musicians and local vendors.

/m Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation, your local community foundation serving the southern Kenai Peninsula. This spring, the Homer Foundation granted fifty thousand dollars in scholarships to local students, bringing the lifetime total to over four hundred sixty thousand dollars awarded since 1991. Impact like this would not be possible without the passion, vision, and generous support of donors and we are grateful for your involvement. Learn more at

Homer Foundation.