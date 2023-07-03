© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 07/03/23

By Josh Krohn
Published July 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District plans to draw on its savings account to avoid cutting any positions, following a veto of one-time state funding by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Stones, hammers and tree trunks hurled through the air last weekend at the annual Kachemak Bay Highland Games; a chance for athletes from Homer and beyond to show off their strength and cheer each other on, alongside Celtic musicians and vendors at Karen Hornaday Park.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn