Tuesday Morning 06/27/23

Anchorage officials and business leaders announced Monday that they had closed the biggest deal to date in a green financing program’s short history; on Saturday, Homer Police executed a search warrant on two separate residences in the area and arrested four individuals on several counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 2 and 3; and the group responsible for providing planning advice and making land plot decisions in the Kenai Peninsula Borough is losing five members.

