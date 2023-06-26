Monday Morning 06/26/23

A former Homer judge charged with perjury made her first court appearance Friday morning, to a packed courtroom of advocates who believe there is widespread corruption in the Alaska Court System; some Alaska lawmakers are holding out hope for a groundswell of support to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s line-item budget veto on public school funding; and the Kodiak Island Borough School District is figuring out how to cut about $2 million from its budget.

