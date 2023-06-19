© 2023 KBBI
Monday Evening 06/19/23

By Josh Krohn
Published June 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
At least two Alaska Department of Corrections staff members have faced charges in recent months for bringing opioid addiction recovery medication into correctional facilities on the Kenai Peninsula. Two bills to advance renewable energy in Alaska stalled in the state Legislature this year, but an alternative energy advocate thinks they have a good chance of becoming law in 2024.

