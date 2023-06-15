Thursday Evening 06/15/23

An inmate and a former Department of Corrections employee are facing charges for being in possession of a drug to treat opioid addiction, in connection with a case of assault at Wildwood Pretrial Facility last year. The small island community of Petersburg is dealing with a new wave of COVID-19 cases in the wake of several large public gatherings. The season’s first Chitina dipnet opening got underway this morning and following a late breakup and cold spring that slowed salmon returning to the Copper River, fish numbers have started to increase.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

