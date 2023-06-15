© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 06/15/23

By Josh Krohn
Published June 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

An inmate and a former Department of Corrections employee are facing charges for being in possession of a drug to treat opioid addiction, in connection with a case of assault at Wildwood Pretrial Facility last year. The small island community of Petersburg is dealing with a new wave of COVID-19 cases in the wake of several large public gatherings. The season’s first Chitina dipnet opening got underway this morning and following a late breakup and cold spring that slowed salmon returning to the Copper River, fish numbers have started to increase.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn