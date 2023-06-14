© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 06/14/23

By Josh Krohn
Published June 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Homer Police say they still don’t have any leads, two weeks after a vandalism incident at the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic and adjacent Rec Center. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game caught another baby opossum in Homer late last week, bringing the total to five since the capture of their mom, Grubby, in late May. The Russian River opened for sport fishing at midnight yesterday, a day early for the popular fishery.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn