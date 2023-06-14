Wednesday Evening 06/14/23

Homer Police say they still don’t have any leads, two weeks after a vandalism incident at the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic and adjacent Rec Center. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game caught another baby opossum in Homer late last week, bringing the total to five since the capture of their mom, Grubby, in late May. The Russian River opened for sport fishing at midnight yesterday, a day early for the popular fishery.

