KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 06/09/23

By Josh Krohn
Published June 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
A former union president and Soldotna teacher will be released on house arrest and to third-party custodians this week, following his arrest for sexually abusing a minor. A voice actor based in Soldotna is the guide for a new audio tour project, which came out just in time for the start of Alaska’s busiest season this month. The City of Seward is considering five candidates for its city manager opening. The applicants — some local to Seward, some from other Alaska communities and some from out of state — will be reviewed by the city council on Monday.

