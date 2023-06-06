© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 06/06/23

By Josh Krohn
Published June 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Russian River Campground reopens after being closed for a spruce bark beetle outbreak, and a road that had fallen into disrepair. Alaska Department of Fish & Game wants anglers to know about restrictions on catching rockfish, and the use of deep-water release devices. South Peninsula Hospital announces the winners of this year’s Homer Steps Up challenge.

