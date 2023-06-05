Monday Evening 06/05/23

The now infamous Grubby the Opossum turned out to be a package deal, and now local wildlife biologists from Alaska Department of Fish & Game are attempting to capture her young offspring. A new organization called the Homer Trails Alliance is trying to expand trail access from Anchor Point to the Fox River area. With an increase in new property development around Homer in recent years, the group is working to both preserve existing paths and put new trails on the map.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

