KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 06/05/23

By Josh Krohn
Published June 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The now infamous Grubby the Opossum turned out to be a package deal, and now local wildlife biologists from Alaska Department of Fish & Game are attempting to capture her young offspring. A new organization called the Homer Trails Alliance is trying to expand trail access from Anchor Point to the Fox River area. With an increase in new property development around Homer in recent years, the group is working to both preserve existing paths and put new trails on the map.

