Friday Morning 05/12/23

The University of Alaska Fairbanks is awarding an honorary doctorate to a woman in Kenai with decades of experience passing down Dena’ina language and skills; and Kodiak Island is home to a burgeoning local food movement – one that could get a whole lot bigger this summer, thanks to one gardener’s ambitious plan to plant half a million carrots across the archipelago.

