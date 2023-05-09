Tuesday Morning 05/09/23

The Kenai Peninsula Borough's proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes the maximum possible funding for the school district, and only a 2.55% increase over this year's budget; and the USS Momsen guided-missile destroyer docked in Homer for two days last week. A Navy spokesperson would not disclose their purpose in Homer, but the crew hosted public tours of the ship.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation, your local community foundation serving the southern Kenai Peninsula. This Spring, the Homer Foundation granted fifty thousand dollars in scholarships to local students, bringing the lifetime total to over four hundred sixty thousand dollars awarded since 1991. Impact like this would not be possible without the passion, vision, and generous support of donors and we are grateful for your involvement. Learn more at

Homer Foundation.