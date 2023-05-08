© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 05/08/23

By Corinne Smith
Published May 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Kenai Peninsula Borough's proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes the maximum possible funding for the school district, and only a 2.55% increase over this year's budget; and the USS Momsen guided-missile destroyer docked in Homer for two days last week. A Navy spokesperson would not disclose their purpose in Homer, but the crew hosted public tours of the ship.

