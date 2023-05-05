Friday Morning 05/05/23

For the second time, voters in Seward narrowly rejected a sale of their city-owned utility to Homer Electric Association, this time by just 7 votes; Homer Rep. Sarah Vance's bill to repeal rank choice voting draws public opposition at a hearing in the House State Affairs Committee Tuesday; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough will resume public meetings in Homer and Seward this year, following a vote by members to amend their schedule.

