KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Morning 05/03/23

By Simon Lopez
Published May 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Firefighters responded to three separate home fires in one night on the central Kenai Peninsula last week, including two in the span of 10 minutes; a Homer man is facing federal charges of unlawful transportation of four black bears and making false records; and deep snow has been slower than usual to melt on much of the Kenai Peninsula this spring. For people who generate power for their homes using the sun, that can also mean a delayed start to production.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
