© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 05/03/23

By Corinne Smith
Published May 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Tuesday's special election in Seward is too close to call — meaning the city won’t know for another day whether it has the green light from voters to sell its electric utility to Homer Electric Association; and the 31st Annual Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival kicks off today (Wednesday) and welcomes back migratory birds, visitors and locals for four days of guided bird walks, boat tours, presentations and activities around the bay.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
See stories by Corinne Smith