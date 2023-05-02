Tuesday Evening 05/02/23

Early Saturday morning, the Peninsula Clarion's press ran for the last time; a Homer man is facing federal charges of unlawful transportation of four black bears and making false records; and deep snow has been slower than usual to melt on much of the Kenai Peninsula this spring. For people who generate power for their homes using the sun, that can also mean a delayed start to production.

