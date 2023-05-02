© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 05/02/23

By Corinne Smith
Published May 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Early Saturday morning, the Peninsula Clarion's press ran for the last time; a Homer man is facing federal charges of unlawful transportation of four black bears and making false records; and deep snow has been slower than usual to melt on much of the Kenai Peninsula this spring. For people who generate power for their homes using the sun, that can also mean a delayed start to production.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
See stories by Corinne Smith