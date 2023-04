Mount Saint Augustine volcano is a familiar and majestic sight across Cook Inlet. It's also one of the most highly active in Alaska. Standing over 4,000 feet the lava dome volcano has erupted six times in the last two hundred years, most recently in 2006. Scientists are now looking into the past of the volcano to better understand its future.

