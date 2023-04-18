© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 04/18/23

By Simon Lopez
Published April 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
With just four weeks to go in the Alaska legislative session, lawmakers are grappling with some of the state’s biggest issues, like balancing the budget, funding schools, and the states' retirement system. We check in with Republican Senator Gary Stevens, who represents the southern Kenai Peninsula, Kodiak and Seward, on the latest on the budget negotiations given declining oil revenues, how the public can provide input this week, and more.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
