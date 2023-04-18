© 2023 KBBI
Tuesday Evening 04/18/23

By Corinne Smith
Published April 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game just announced restrictions on rockfish harvest for the season, which they say is to conserve populations as charter guides, pushed by regulatory changes, diversify from halibut and salmon trips; and the Bristol Bay sockeye salmon harvest is projected to be strong, but nothing like last year, according to the 2023 state forecast. That's as the state imposes new restrictions to help protect King salmon runs in the Nushagak District.

Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
