KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 04/17/23

By Corinne Smith
Published April 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
With just four weeks to go in the Alaska legislative session, lawmakers are grappling with some of the state’s biggest issues, like balancing the budget, funding schools, and the states' retirement system. We check in with Republican Senator Gary Stevens, who represents the southern Kenai Peninsula, Kodiak and Seward, on the latest on the budget negotiations given declining oil revenues, how the public can provide input this week, and more.

Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
