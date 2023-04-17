Monday Evening 04/17/23

With just four weeks to go in the Alaska legislative session, lawmakers are grappling with some of the state’s biggest issues, like balancing the budget, funding schools, and the states' retirement system. We check in with Republican Senator Gary Stevens, who represents the southern Kenai Peninsula, Kodiak and Seward, on the latest on the budget negotiations given declining oil revenues, how the public can provide input this week, and more.

