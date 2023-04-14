© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 04/14/23

By Simon Lopez
Published April 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

A home fuel tank leak in Homer near the waterfront prompts public reminder to check fuel tank hazards and safety; Hilcorp does not plan to replace fuel line this year, two years after it leaked and was shut off; oil and gas company Hilcorp says it’s not planning to replace an inactive pipeline with a history of leaks in Cook Inlet and that, for economic reasons, it won’t reactivate at least one of the oil-producing platforms the line connects to; and a local dance version of Alice and Wonderland will be at the Mariner Theater in Homer this weekend.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez