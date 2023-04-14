Friday Morning 04/14/23

A home fuel tank leak in Homer near the waterfront prompts public reminder to check fuel tank hazards and safety; Hilcorp does not plan to replace fuel line this year, two years after it leaked and was shut off; oil and gas company Hilcorp says it’s not planning to replace an inactive pipeline with a history of leaks in Cook Inlet and that, for economic reasons, it won’t reactivate at least one of the oil-producing platforms the line connects to; and a local dance version of Alice and Wonderland will be at the Mariner Theater in Homer this weekend.

