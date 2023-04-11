© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 04/11/23

By Simon Lopez
Published April 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
n an unprecedented move, the federal North Pacific Fishery Management Council takes no action on choosing a new fishing management plan for Cook Inlet commercial salmon fishery; the Department of Transportation is collecting ideas on how to spend $7 million to improve trails alongside state roads; and the Alaska population dipped last year, according to new US Census Bureau data, but the Kenai Peninsula population grew.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
