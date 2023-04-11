© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 04/11/23

By Corinne Smith
Published April 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Bears are starting to wake up from their winter dens around the Kenai Peninsula, with spring around the corner, and that also means it's time to secure bear attractants and prevent hungry bear visitors; and the Alaska State Legislature is considering a bill that would exempt Alaska veterinarians from registering with the state’s prescription drug database.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
See stories by Corinne Smith