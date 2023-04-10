Monday Evening 04/10/23

In an unprecedented move, the federal North Pacific Fishery Management Council takes no action on choosing a new fishing management plan for Cook Inlet commercial salmon fishery; the Department of Transportation is collecting ideas on how to spend $7 million to improve trails alongside state roads; and the Alaska population dipped last year, according to new US Census Bureau data, but the Kenai Peninsula population grew.

