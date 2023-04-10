© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 04/10/23

By Corinne Smith
Published April 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

In an unprecedented move, the federal North Pacific Fishery Management Council takes no action on choosing a new fishing management plan for Cook Inlet commercial salmon fishery; the Department of Transportation is collecting ideas on how to spend $7 million to improve trails alongside state roads; and the Alaska population dipped last year, according to new US Census Bureau data, but the Kenai Peninsula population grew.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
See stories by Corinne Smith