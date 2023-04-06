Thursday Evening 04/06/23

The Kenai Peninsula Borough begins work on updating its new harassment policies; a Fairbanks man imprisoned for murdering a police officer is facing new charges for an attack on another inmate at the Spring Creek Correctional Facility in Seward; and Unalaska's new library opening this month will feature artwork from Seldovia-born artist Valisa Higman.

