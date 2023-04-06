© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 04/06/23

By Corinne Smith
Published April 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Kenai Peninsula Borough begins work on updating its new harassment policies; a Fairbanks man imprisoned for murdering a police officer is facing new charges for an attack on another inmate at the Spring Creek Correctional Facility in Seward; and Unalaska's new library opening this month will feature artwork from Seldovia-born artist Valisa Higman.

Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
