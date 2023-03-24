© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 03/24/23

By Simon Lopez
Published March 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

It can be difficult for family and caregivers to understand the experience of impaired ability to remember, think or make daily decisions, but a virtual dementia tour seeks to bridge the divide by putting people in the shoes of someone experiencing dementia; and scientists last week warned that two Aleutian volcanoes were at a heightened risk to erupt following a series of high-intensity earthquakes nearby.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez